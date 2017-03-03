Jurors in Aaron Hernandez Murder Case Visit Shooting Scene

Jurors in the double-murder case against Aaron Hernandez toured the Cure Lounge and the site of the shooting in Boston.

Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez ventured to several related to the 2012 slayings.

On Friday, the panel of 15 people spent about two hours at the Cure Lounge in Boston, Massachusetts where prosecutors say one of the victims bumped into the former Patriots tight end, spilling his drink.

The jury also stopped at the Tufts parking garage, where the victims were seen in surveillance video leaving in a BMW. They were also taken to the site of the shooting scene and a Boston Police Department evidence facility where they were shown the Toyota 4Runner Hernandez and his former friend, Alexander Bradley, were allegedly in when the shooting occurred.

By Friday afternoon, jurors had returned to the court room to hear testimony from a Cure Lounge manager and review security footage of Hernandez's interaction with his alleged victims, Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu.

Hernandez's lawyer said during opening statements that Bradley is the real killer. Bradley is expected to be the prosecution's star witness against Hernandez.

On Thursday, the jurors were shown photos of a silver SUV with Rhode Island plates at a parking garage near the club, the site of the 2012 murders.

Hernandez is accused of gunning down Furtado and de Abreu from the SUV.