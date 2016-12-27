Cowboys Fan Gets Last Laugh After Text Message Breakup

Don't break up with someone over text. Or during Christmas.

One Cowboys fan learned this the hard way, and it has all played out on social media thanks to his former fiancee.

"My fiance dumped me in a text message," Brenna Clanton wrote on a sign at the Cowboys' home game against the Detroit Lions Monday night. "He should have waited until after Christmas."

The sign caught the attention of Alex McDaniel, an editor at the Oxford Eagle, who noted that Clanton's ex was missing out on his Christmas present.

"Her fiance dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas," McDaniel tweeted, along with a picture of Clanton and her sign. "She's doing fine."

By Monday morning, the tweet had already made the rounds on hundreds of social media feeds, with plenty of strong reactions.

Just to make the revenge that much sweeter, Brenna posted a thank you to McDaniel on Instagram, saying, "@alexmcdaniel YOU are so amazing! I cannot thank you enough for how much your kind words mean to me!"

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reached out to Clanton for comment.

