Country music star Carrie Underwood performs the national anthem before Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series between the Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks Monday, April 17, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Underwood is the wife of Predators center Mike Fisher.

Nashville Predator Mike Fisher was the real winner of his team's big playoff game before the puck was even dropped.

Before he squared off against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 of their series, a special guest decided to surprise hockey fans.

Singing the national anthem was none other than Fisher's wife.

"Please rise and welcome seven-time Grammy winner and longtime Nashville Predators fan Carrie Underwood," the announcer said to the delight of the sold-out crowd inside the Bridgestone Arena.

Underwood belted "The Star-Spangled Banner" in the darkened arena, ahead of the Predators' 3-2 overtime victory.

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

Wearing a personal #12 Fisher jersey with the captain's "C," the "American Idol" winner showed her support for the home team in an outfit that also included nail polish to match the Predators' colors.

And after performing the song, she took it one step further by participating in the team's towel wave.

Throughout the playoff season, Underwood has been showing her support for the Predators on and off the stage. During previous games, the "Before He Cheats" singer expressed her team loyalty on social media.

"So proud of our boys tonight!" she shared after Saturday's win."What a game! @PredsNHL #Preds #StandWithUs #NSHvsCHI #Dominate @mikefisher1212."

Lady Gaga Talks Mental Health With Prince William

Lady Gaga and Prince William chat on FaceTime, talking about Gaga's mental health struggles and the Prince's charity, Heads Together. (Published 4 hours ago)

And when they won again in game 1 on Thursday, Underwood couldn't stay quiet online.

"My @PredsNHL played like champs tonight!" she wrote. "#BlueAndGold #Pekka And boy, was that @mikefisher1212 hot! Great game, guys! #StandWithUs."

Original Post: Carrie Underwood Surprises Mike Fisher by Singing the National Anthem Before His Hockey Playoff Game

© Copyright E! Online