Aaron Hernandez Dies by Apparent Suicide in Prison

Former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez was discovered dead in his prison cell by a corrections officer early Wednesday morning, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction.

Hernandez, 27, hanged himself with a bed sheet attached to his cell window at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts, at approximately 3:05 a.m., and was pronounced dead about an hour later, authorities said. He had attempted to block the door from the inside by jamming it.

Last week, Hernandez was acquitted of all but a gun charge in a lengthy double murder trial. But he remained in prison on a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

In 2015, Hernandez was found guilty of murdering semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee.

In the second murder trial, prosecutors said Hernandez opened fire on a car, killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, because he felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him and spilled his drink at a Boston nightclub. Hernandez choked back tears as he was found not guilty of the killings in a Boston courtroom shortly, while relatives of the victims sobbed loudly.

Hernandez was born in Bristol, Connecticut, and was a star tight end at the University of Florida.

In his three years with the Patriots, Hernandez scored 20 touchdowns and appeared in Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. He was arrested before the start of his fourth season in 2013.

Hernandez's suicide comes the day that the Patriots are visiting the White House to celebrate their fifth Super Bowl victory.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: The National Suicide Prevention Hotline (1-800-273-8255) is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.