Bears Mock Draft Roundup: Adams, Thomas Lead the Pack

For the Chicago Bears, this year’s NFL Draft is going to be a critical one for the continued rebuilding of their team, as they’ll pick higher in the first round than they have at any draft in recent memory.

Now, with the draft exactly one month away, there is one question on the minds of Bears fans all over Chicago: who will the team take with the number three overall pick?

To help answer that, we’ve perused a wide variety of mock drafts from all over the internet to see where NFL Draft experts predict the Bears will go with their selection when the draft begins on Apr. 27 in Philadelphia.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Davenport, CBS Sports’ Rob Rang, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr: S Jamal Adams, LSU

The Bears have a lot of needs on the field, but the one area of their defense that they have not sufficiently addressed over the last few seasons has been their secondary. Adrian Amos has been a decent player, and Quintin Demps has been brought in this offseason to help shore up the safety spot, but Adams is a potential home run hitter there, as he has a ton of athleticism and is ranked widely as the most polished defensive back in this year’s draft class.

SB Nation’s Dan Kadar, Windy City Gridiron’s Lester Wiltfrong, Jr:DE Solomon Thomas, Stanford

Thomas is looked at as a solid pass rusher in the draft class, but there are some concerns about his size when it comes to being productive at the NFL level. Is he long enough to be a strong pass rusher off the edge in Chicago’s 3-4 defense? Can he bulk up enough if the Bears want to kick him inside to help back up Eddie Goldman, or even to play tackle when the team switches out of their base package and runs a 4-3 defense?

Those questions will certainly need to be answered, but Thomas is definitely an interesting pick at this spot.

NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein:CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

Four different draft analysts provided their opinions on the NFL’s website Monday, and two different analysts had the Bears taking Adams and one had them taking Thomas.

Zierlein, however, decided to send them Lattimore with the number three overall pick. The Bears have struggled in a big way to identify cornerbacks that can play on the outside, and although they have a plethora of strong candidates to play slot corner, they desperately need someone who can shut down one side of the field, and Lattimore is one of the big highlights in a very strong draft in terms of secondary talent.

WalterFootball.com:DE/DT Jonathan Allen, Alabama

Considered to be the second-best defensive lineman in the draft by many observers, Allen has some positional versatility and could be a great fit for a Bears team that has really beefed up its front seven in recent seasons. There are issues to be concerned about, especially with the potential for shoulder arthritis, but Allen is nearly universally viewed as a top-five talent and he could very well be on the Bears’ radar if all his medicals check out.