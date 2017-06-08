Former FBI Director James Comey appeared before the Senate intelligence committee to discuss his firing, his private conversations with President Donald Trump, the Russia investigation and more.

Lordy!

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., had some explaining to do following head-scratching questioning of former FBI Director James Comey on Capitol Hill. Many thought McCain's questioning was rambling and incoherent, taking to social media to highlight the point.

McCain himself caught wind of the swirling controversy and remarked in a statement, "Maybe going forward I shouldn't stay up late watching the Diamondbacks night games."

That response elicited a jovial response from the MLB squad.

From Captain America aka Chris Evans to the "House of Cards," just about everyone was watching the Comey hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday morning. Many — with the notable exception of President Donald Trump — shared their thoughts on social media. Merriam-Webster's Dictionary, of course, got in on the act.

Here's a small sampling: