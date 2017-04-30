Trump: ‘I Will Not Be Happy’ If North Korea Conducts Nuke Test | NBC Chicago
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

Trump: ‘I Will Not Be Happy’ If North Korea Conducts Nuke Test

    AP
    In this file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for executive orders regarding trade in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump said he "will not be happy" if North Korea conducts another banned nuclear test in an interview to air Sunday, NBC News reported.

    However, Trump wasn't specific as to how the U.S. would respond. Trump told CBS News' John Dickerson "we'll see" if military action would follow North Korea's would-be sixth nuclear test.

    Tillerson Calls for UN Sanctions on North Korea

    [NATL] Tillerson Calls for UN Sanctions in Response to North Korea's Nuclear Weapons Program

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for North Korea's "financial isolation" at Friday's U.N. Security Council meeting. Tillerson also threatened sanctions on countries that continues to trade with North Korea, singling out China.

    (Published Friday, April 28, 2017)

    The interview conducted Saturday for Sunday's "Face the Nation" comes one day after North Korea tested a short-range ballistic missile, a test prohibited by United Nations sanctions. The missile blew up shortly after launch, U.S. officials said. 

    Trump also said Chinese President Xi Jinping has been helping the U.S. put pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. 

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago
