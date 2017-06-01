Trump Stands With Pittsburgh, But Mayor Says He's With Paris

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate change accord, which he called unfair to America. He said he “was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

President Donald Trump in announcing the U.S. withdrawal from the climate change pact agreed to by 194 countries, said “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Maybe he should have chosen a different city.

Pittsburgh’s Mayor Bill Peduto, a Democrat, quickly tweeted that Hillary Clinton had received 80 percent of his city’s vote.

“As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of Paris Agreement for our people, our economy and future,” Peduto wrote.

Peduto is part of global coalition of city leaders leaders committed to mitigating climate change in cities. Last year, before a lunch to discuss what the Paris accord would mean for Pittsburgh, the city's World Affairs Council cited his experience in building a new economy and making the city a leader in green initiatives.





Its Office of Sustainability notes that Pittsburgh is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the city limits and mitigate its contributions to global climate change.

“We have already begun to experience the effects of climate change in Pittsburgh with colder winters, and we know Pennsylvania can expect longer and hotter summers, decreased winter snowpack and increased rainfall,” the city’s website says. “We need coordinated, concentrated and comprehensive carbon mitigation action now to reduce the severity of regional impacts and prepare for a low carbon economy.”

After Trump's announcement, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted her appreciation for Pittsburgh.

"Once again @realDonaldTrump is wrong," she wrote. "#Paris & #Pittsburgh do stand together for the #ParisAgreement #Cities4Climate."

Trump carried Pennsylvania in a close race, but in a recent poll received poor marks on climate and the environment. A Franklin & Marshall University poll in May found that although he gets strong support from Republicans and conservatives, just over half the state's voters gave him an "F" in climate change and the environment.

Perhaps Pittsburg, Kansas, would have been a better choice for Trump's comparison. Crawford County voted overwhelmingly for Trump, giving him 57 percent of the vote to 34 percent for Clinton.



