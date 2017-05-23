Trump to Retain Private Attorney for Russia Investigations: Sources | NBC Chicago
Trump to Retain Private Attorney for Russia Investigations: Sources

Marc Kasowitz has represented Trump a number of times in the past

    President Donald Trump told Russian officials earlier this month in an Oval Office meeting that firing former FBI director James Comey relieved "great pressure" on him, according to a document summarizing the meeting. The news broke on the same day Trump left for his first foreign tour as president.

    (Published Friday, May 19, 2017)

    President Donald Trump is expected to retain Marc Kasowitz as his private attorney during the investigations into possible ties between his campaign and Russia, sources told NBC News.

    Kasowitz has represented Trump a number of times in the past and has a long relationship with the president, Business Insider reported.

    He is a partner at Kasowitz, Benson, Torres & Friedman in New York and has represented Trump in numerous cases, including on his divorce records, real estate transactions and allegations of fraud at Trump University, The Washington Post reported.

    He also has represented the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and the New York Jets.

