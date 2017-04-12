President Trump Meets With Secretary General of NATO

President Donald Trump and Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of NATO meets for the first time at the White House on Wednesday to discuss prepartion for the meeting of NATO heads of state and government, including NATO's contribution to the fight against terrorism, according to NATO.

Stoltenberg visited the Arlington National Cemetery earlier Wednesday to lay a wreath in tribute to fallen U.S. service members.

The Secretary General will hold a townhall meeeting at the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University on Thursday.