Trump Expected To Host Chinese President at Mar-a-Lago | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Trump Expected To Host Chinese President at Mar-a-Lago

Trump brought Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the resort in February

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    As part of his "Thank You Tour" Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Iowa on Dec. 8, 2016. His was critical of China's trade policies, saying "they haven't played by the rules and I know it's time that they're going to start." (Published Monday, Jan. 9, 2017)

    President Donald Trump is expected to host the president of China, Xi Jinping, at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in April, a senior administration official told NBC News Monday.

    The meeting would come after months of tough talk from Trump on the campaign trail over trade.

    Photos: Inside Trump's Palatial Mar-a-Lago Resort

    [NATL]Photos: Inside Trump's Palatial Mar-a-Lago Resort
    AFP/Getty Images

    President Xi would be extended the same courtesy as the Japanese prime minister received with a trip to the "Winter White House" in February. Shinzo Abe and his wife spent the weekend with Trump and the first lady in a visit meant to deepen their relationship.

    Final arrangements for the China meeting, first reported by Axios, will be made by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson this week during his trip to Asia, the official said.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 21 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices