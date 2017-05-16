Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Probe: Report

President Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to shut down the federal investigation into Michael T. Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, during an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo that Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.
“I hope you can let this go,” the president told Comey, according to the memo, The New York Times reported.
The existence of Trump’s request is the clearest evidence the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and FBI investigation into links between Trump’s associates and Russia, the newspaper reported.
A senior White House official issued the following statement to NBC News on the Times report:
"While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn. The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey."