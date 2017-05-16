Trump Asked Comey to Shut Down Flynn Probe: Report

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, setting off a wave of backlash that has included Democratic calls for a special prosecutor in the investigation.

In an exclusive interview with NBC's Lester Holt, President Donald Trump said that when he decided to fire former FBI director James Comey, he said to himself: "You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made up story. It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

President Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to shut down the federal investigation into Michael T. Flynn, Trump's former national security adviser, during an Oval Office meeting in February, according to a memo that Comey wrote shortly after the meeting.

“I hope you can let this go,” the president told Comey, according to the memo, The New York Times reported.

Trump Defends Giving 'Facts' to Russia in Closed Meeting

President Donald Trump is standing by his decision to reveal information to Russian ambassadors in a closed-press meeting, calling the information "facts" that he had a right to divulge. According to a Washington Post report, the information was sensitive enough that even some American allies were not aware of it. (Published 3 hours ago)

The existence of Trump’s request is the clearest evidence the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and FBI investigation into links between Trump’s associates and Russia, the newspaper reported.

A senior White House official issued the following statement to NBC News on the Times report:

McMaster: Trump Did Not Know Source of Shared Intel

President Donald Trump was unaware of the source of intelligence he shared with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, national security adviser H.R. McMaster at a news conference on Tuesday, May 16, 2017. He al Trump's sharing the information was appropriate. (Published 5 hours ago)

"While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn. The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey."





Flashback: Trump Says Pres. Must Understand 'Classified'