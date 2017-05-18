The House May Need to Vote on Health Care Again

President Donald Trump speaks while flanked by House Republicans after they passed legislation aimed at repealing and replacing Obamacare, at the White House on May 4, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

There's a chance the House might have to vote on the American Health Care Act again before the Senate can take it up, NBC News reported.

Republicans are using the budget "reconciliation" process to pass their health care bill, which allows them to push legislation through the Senate with a simple majority. But that depends on the bill meeting certain requirements — and one of them is that it reduces the deficit by at least $2 billion over the next decade.

Bloomberg News reported Thursday and NBC News has confirmed that House leaders have not formally sent their bill to the Senate on the chance that it fails to meet the deficit requirements.



If that happens, the House would have to vote again on changes.

