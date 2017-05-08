Spicer: Kushner ‘Not Involved’ in Family’s Chinese EB-5 Visa Pitch | NBC Chicago
Spicer: Kushner ‘Not Involved’ in Family’s Chinese EB-5 Visa Pitch

Kushner's personal attorney also said he wasn't involved in the pitch

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer was on the defensive in his Monday afternoon press conference, defending President Donald Trump's travel ban appeal as well as the Kushner family's attempt to recruit Chinese investors for an "investor visa" program, saying "[Kushner] wasn't involved." 

    The White House says Jared Kushner did not play a role in his family firm's decision to recruit Chinese investors with presentations on an "investor visa" program that mentioned both him and President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

    Backlash for the sales pitch was heavy, as people said it was an example of the Trump administration using its position to elevate business interests. But White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that Kushner, a presidential adviser and son-in-law of the president, had nothing to do with the business pitch.

    Kushner's personal attorney also said that he had "no involvement" in the operation of the Kushner companies.

    "Jared has done everything to comply with the ethics rules ... and that had nothing to do with him per se," Spicer said during Monday’s press briefing. "He wasn't involved."

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago
