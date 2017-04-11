Spicer: Holocaust Plotter Hitler Didn't Use Chemical Weapons

White House press secretary Sean Spicer incorrectly said Tuesday that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler did not "sink to the level of using chemical weapons."

Spicer made the comment at Tuesday's daily press briefing when asked about Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons in a bombing of their people. Spicer was arguing that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was in some way worse than Hitler, whom he described as "despicable."

Hitler did use chemical weapons, however, in systematically killing millions of people as part of the Holocaust and his "Final Solution" of ethnic cleansing. While Hitler killed himself before the end of World War II, some Nazi leaders were convicted of war crimes in its aftermath for their part in the murders.

Spicer attempted to clarify his remark when a reporter asked what he meant by it, as social media erupted with corrections. Spicer said he meant that Hitler was "not using the gas on his own people the same way that Ashad [sic] is doing."

While many of the Jews and others who died in the Nazi gas chambers were brought in from other countries, many were Germans as well.

Chelsea Clinton was among those who quickly reacted on Twitter, urging Spicer to visit the nearby Holocaust Museum.