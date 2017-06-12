Senate Republicans, Democrats Agree on New Russia Sanctions

At a news conference with the president of Russia, President Donald Trump addressed his morning tweet about feeling “vindicated” after James Comey’s testimony in front of the Senate intelligence committee.

The Senate reached a bipartisan agreement Monday night on a new round of sanctions against Russia, which would prevent President Donald Trump from lifting the rules without Congressional approval, NBC News reported.

In addition to removing the power to lift the sanctions from Trump, the measure would codify existing sanctions and place new economic restrictions on Russians who violate human rights, supply weapons to the Asad regime in Syria or who are involved in the Russian defense or intelligence industry.

The deal, which Trump has not supported, would also place more sanctions on industries, including Russia's mining, shipping and railway industries.

The measure will be attached to a larger bill to impose sanctions on Iran, which Trump has supported. If it passes a procedural vote Wednesday, the Senate could vote on it Thursday. The House would then have to approve it before it goes to Trump.

