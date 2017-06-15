Senate Health Care Bill Remains Shrouded in Secrecy

New estimates from the Congressional Budget Office say about 23 million Americans could lose coverage under the health care bill sponsored by the GOP.

The Senate is finalizing a health care bill that could affect coverage for millions of Americans and overhaul an industry that makes up one-sixth of the economy.

Only one problem: Almost no one knows what’s in it, NBC News reported.

In a striking break from how Congress normally crafts legislation, the Senate is conducting its negotiations behind closed doors. The process began five weeks ago with a small working group of 13 senators, no women included.

The lack of transparency makes it impossible to evaluate whether there are any significant changes coming to health care. There are no hearings in which the public can watch experts' testimony or where Democrats can offer amendments.

Gunman Opens Fire on GOP Congressional Baseball Practice