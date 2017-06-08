Republicans, Democrats Dig in After Comey Hearing

Former FBI Director James Comey appeared before the Senate intelligence committee to discuss his firing, his private conversations with President Donald Trump, the Russia investigation and more.

Democrats and Republicans took to social media to share reactions to fired FBI Director James Comey's hearing on Capitol Hill, as President Donald Trump remained silent.

Republicans focused on the revelation that Comey told the Senate intelligence committee that after his firing he gave a memo about Trump to a friend to leak to the press. They also seized on Comey's remarks that he felt "queasy" over then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch's instruction to refer to the FBI's probe into Hillary Clinton's emails as a "matter" not an "investigation."

Democrats expressed concerns about Trump's desire for influence over the former FBI director, with some saying they believed Trump would be investigated for obstruction of justice.

White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters during a press conference that ran concurrently to the hearing that Trump was "not a liar."

House Speaker Paul Ryan also defended Trump during a separate press conference and said, "The president’s new at this."

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., referred to the Trump administration as a "cloud," and tweeted: "Trump and his team brought their own cloud in with them. It’s not the investigation that’s the cloud. It’s their own actions #ComeyDay."

"Today, Comey testified he was directed to drop a case involving National Security Advisor, and fired to alter course of Russia investigation," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said.



Trump drew support from his son Donald Trump Jr. and other Republicans.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee tweeted: "We learned: Comey leaked stuff to press;he was too weak to stand up to @POTUS and rolled over from pressure from AG Lynch; yes he got fired!"

Meanwhile, Trump Jr. went on a Twitter tirade against Comey's testimony.

Here's more Republican reaction:

Democratic reaction: