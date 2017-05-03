Rabbi's Tweet Shows Steve Bannon's Whiteboard To-Do List | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Rabbi's Tweet Shows Steve Bannon's Whiteboard To-Do List

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    In this file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon looks on as President Donald Trump meets with Senate and House legislators, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, February 2, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

    Want to know Steve Bannon's priorities as chief strategist for President Donald Trump? You can now check that off the list.

    Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, an Orthodox Jewish rabbi, author and contributor to Breitbart News, tweeted a photo Tuesday alongside Bannon at the White House.

    Behind the two men was a whiteboard that showed what appeared to be a hand-written to-do list of goals for the Trump administration, NBC News reported.

    A handful of items had check marks besides them even though some have been blocked by federal courts or otherwise haven't been accomplished.

    Those included a suspension of the Syrian refugee program, the cutting all federal funding for sanctuary cities and having Mexico "eventually" pay for the border wall.

    The top item on the white board, "repeal and replace Obamacare," did not get a check mark.

    United CEO: 'We Created a Situation At Our Own Doing'

    [NATL] United CEO: 'We Created a Situation At Our Own Doing'

    United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz testified before the House Transportation Committee on Tuesday to outline steps the airline was taking to improve customer service after widespread outrage followed footage of a United customer being violently ejected from a flight. Committee chairman Bill Shuster, R-Pa., threatened Congressional intervention if the issues are not resolved. 

    (Published Tuesday, May 2, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 2 hours ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices