In an exclusive interview with NBC New’s Megyn Kelly, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that he had limited personal interaction with former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, despite a widely circulated December, 2015 photo that shows the two sitting next to each other at dinner during an event to celebrate a Russian TV network.

"You and I, you and I personally, have a much closer relationship than I had with Mr. Flynn," Putin told Kelly in Russian, translated to English. "You and I met yesterday evening. You and I have been working together all day today. And now we're meeting again.

"When I came to the event for our company, Russia Today, and sat down at the table, next to me there was a gentleman sitting on one side," Putin continued. "I made my speech. Then we talked about some other stuff. And I got up and left. And then afterwards I was told, 'You know there was an American gentleman. He was involved in some things. He used to be in the security services' ... that's it. I didn't even really talk to him... That's the extent of my acquaintance with Mr. Flynn."

Flynn served as an adviser to Trump's presidential campaign, and then served as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in the White House for less than a month before he was fired for what the administration said was lying about his conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to Vice President Mike Pence.