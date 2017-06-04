Putin Interview: Did Russia Interfere in the US Election?

Russia President Vladimir Putin sat down with NBC News' Megyn Kelly in an exclusive interview.

In the exclusive inaugural episode of "Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly", NBC News' Megyn Kelly posed questions to Russian President Vladimir Putin on whether the Russian government interfered in the U.S. election.

"Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes," Putin said.

Kelly pushed back at the assertion, saying it sounded like Putin's attempt to justify his government's attempts to influence elections.

Putin claimed that Russia has a preference in an election but only reacts to the "political direction" that the United States seems to be heading in.

"It wouldn't make sense for us to interfere," he said.







