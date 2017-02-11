Three Potential Fixes to the Travel Ban Order: Analysis | NBC Chicago
Three Potential Fixes to the Travel Ban Order: Analysis

    President Donald Trump confirmed Friday that he and his staff are planning to issue a new executive order on immigration after an appeals court refused to reinstate his controversial executive order banning nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

    As NBC News reports, there appear to be three ways the White House could tweak the order so as to eliminate some of the challengers' arguments while maintaining the thrust of the policy. 

    Could a new executive order tackle all the open legal issues and end the legal challenges? The big question may be whether the White House will decide to refine the order as it continues to wage a defense in court.

