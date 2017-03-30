The U.S. Capitol building stands before sunrise in Washington, DC, U.S., on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Democrats and Republicans agree on at least one thing: both parties are deeply divided, according to a recent poll, NBC News reported.

About three-quarters of Republican-leaning Americans say their party is split, according to an NBC News/SuveryMonkey poll conducted Friday. A majority of Democrats see the same division in their party, NBC News reported.

Just 24 percent of Republicans view the GOP as united, the poll found.

The poll was conducted Friday, just after congressional Republicans failed to whip up the votes needed to pass their health care bill in the House. The bill would have repealed President Obama's signature health care law, a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump.

