Obama Warned Trump Against Hiring Mike Flynn: Officials

White House press secretary Sean Spicer dismissed questions on the White House's role in vetting potential cabinet members after it was revealed that Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, Trump's pick for National Security Advisor, needed to register with the government as a foreign agent.

Former President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Mike Flynn as his national security adviser, three former Obama administration officials tell NBC News.

The warning, which has not been previously reported, came less than 48 hours after the November election when the two sat down for a 90-minute conversation in the Oval Office.

Pentagon Probes Flynn Payments

Michael Flynn, President Trump's former National Security Advisor, is being investigated by the Defense Department to determine whether he failed to get permission to receive payments from a foreign government. (Published Thursday, April 27, 2017)

A senior Trump administration official acknowledged Monday that Obama raised the issue of Flynn, saying the former president made clear he was "not a fan of Michael Flynn." Another official said Obama's remark seemed like it was made in jest.



The revelation comes on a day that former acting Attorney General Sally Yates is expected to testify that Flynn misled the White House about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.