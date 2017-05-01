Michelle Obama Reveals How Daughters Malia and Sasha Spent Final White House Night | NBC Chicago
Michelle Obama Reveals How Daughters Malia and Sasha Spent Final White House Night

"Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here because it's our last time, and we want pizza and we want nuggets."

    AP
    President Barack Obama waves as he walks across the South Lawn with daughter Malia, left, followed by Sasha Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, on their return to the White House, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, after a family vacation in Hawaii.

    Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed Thursday behind-the-scene moments of how her two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, spent their night inside the White House the night before the inauguration.

    Obama recalled the night as remarkably typical for a pair of teenagers. Malia and Sasha Obama, 18 and 15 respectively, said farewell to their previous home with a slumber party and pizza with friends.

    "They had a sleepover, because of course on Inauguration Day, because my girls are so normal, they're like, 'Well, eight girls are gonna be sleeping here because it's our last time, and we want pizza and we want nuggets.' And it's like, really?" Michelle Obama said.

    The disclosure came during a wide-ranging, but relatively politics-free, question-and-answer session at the annual American Institute of Architecture conference in Florida.

    Obama said it was difficult for the girls to leave the only home they had known for the past eight years.

    "So that moment of transition, right before the doors opened and we welcomed in the new family, our kids were leaving out the back door in tears, saying goodbye to people," she said.

