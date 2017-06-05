Russian President Vladimir Putin denied Russian state involvement in a series of hacking incidents that purportedly influenced the 2016 presidential election, but floated a theory that "patriotic" individuals may act in Russia's interest after reading news articles.

A senior federal official told NBC News a woman was arrested for leaking a top-secret National Security Agency document that reveals details about Russian hacking's influence on the U.S. presidential election.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, was arrested Saturday and faces a single charge of "gathering, transmitting, or losing defense information" to The Intercept.

The story features a secret NSA document that notes efforts by the Russian government to hack into a voting software company approximately a week before the election.

The document was classified at some of the highest levels.

Putin Dismisses Russia Election Hacking

The FBI said when they approached Winner she admitted to printing out the document, removing it from her place of work and mailing it to The Intercept.

The report is published just a days after NBC's Megyn Kelly sat down with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the hacking accusations, which Putin vehemently denies. Putin said that "it wouldn't make sense" for Russia to interfere with the election.