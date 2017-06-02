Special Counsel Robert Mueller Taking Close Control of Russia Investigation | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Special Counsel Robert Mueller Taking Close Control of Russia Investigation

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The Department of Justice has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to head the investigation into Russian involvement in U.S. policy.

    (Published Thursday, May 18, 2017)

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller is already closely managing the Russian election meddling investigation he was appointed to oversee, receiving daily briefings and weighing in on investigative tactics, a spokesman told NBC News.

    Mueller was appointed May 17 after the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, took himself out of overseeing the Russia investigation.

    Members of Congress called for a special counsel after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, a decision that Rosenstein fully supported.

    Since Mueller is only the second special counsel appointed under rules drafted nearly two decades ago, there were few precedents to guide how he would oversee the investigation.

    Trump Decries 'Witch Hunt'

    [NATL] 'There's No Collusion': Trump Decries 'Witch Hunt'

    President Donald Trump said he was the subject of a "witch hunt" on Thursday, just one day after the Department of Justice appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller to lead an investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. 

    (Published Thursday, May 18, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices