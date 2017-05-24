Reporter Says He Was 'Body-Slammed' By US House Candidate

Republican congressional candidate Greg Gianforte talks with a supporter during a campaign meet and greet at Lambros Real Estate on May 24, 2017, in Missoula, Montana.

A reporter for The Guardian on Wednesday said a candidate for Montana’s only House seat body-slammed him to the ground and broke his glasses after he asked a question about health care.

The candidate, Republican Greg Gianforte, released a statement strongly denying reporter Ben Jacobs’ version of events.

Jacobs released what he said was audio of the altercation, in which he can be heard saying "You just body-slammed me and broke my glasses," to which Gianforte, a wealthy GOP businessman, apparently responded, "Get the hell out of here!"

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office confirmed it was investigating allegations of an assault involving Gianforte.

Gianforte asked Jacobs to lower a phone that being used as an audio recorder, then tried to grab it, the campaign said. Scanlon said Jacobs then grabbed Gianforte's wrist and both apparently fell to the ground.



A Gianforte campaign statement said Jacobs entered the office without permission.

"It's unfortunate that this aggressive behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ," the statement said.

Voters are set to head to the polls Thursday to decide who will fill the House seat amid uncertainty in Washington over Trump's agenda and his handling of the country's affairs.

The Democrat running against Gianforte, Rob Quist, has focused his campaign on health care and the travails of ordinary people. The state has not elected a Democratic congressman in two decades.

The state has been without a voice in the U.S. House since Ryan Zinke resigned to join Trump's Cabinet as secretary of the Interior Department. Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock said he chose the earliest possible date to hold an election — May 25 — to waste no time in regaining that voice.