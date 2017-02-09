Counselor to President, Kellyanne Conway, prepares to appear on the Sunday morning show Meet The Press, from the north lawn at the White House, January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. Conway discussed President Trump's recent visit to the CIA and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's first statement, describing his comments as "alternative facts."

The Trump administration faced continued criticism over possible ethics violations Thursday after a White House official promoted Ivanka Trump's clothing line in a television interview, NBC News reported.

"Go buy Ivanka's stuff," Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, told Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy.

Ivanka Trump has a "wonderful line," Conway added. "I own some of it. I fully, I'm gonna just going to give a free commercial here. Go buy it today everybody. You can find it online."

The government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said in a statement Thursday it had filed a complaint with the Office of Government Ethics and the White House Counsel’s Office over Conway's statements.

“The law is clear that public officials should not use their offices for their own private gain or the private gain of others,” the executive director of the watchdog group said in a statement. “It’s hard to find a clearer case of that kind of misuse of office than we saw today.”

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the ranking member of the House Committe on Oversight and Government Reform, sent a letter to the committee's chair requesting the committee refer Conway's comments for potential disciplinary.

White House spokesperson Sean Spicer said Conway had been "counseled" about her statements when asked about it at a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

Top News: Indian Protests, Migrants in Serbia and More