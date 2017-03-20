Gorsuch Told Class 'Many' Women Manipulate Maternity Leave: Student | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

Gorsuch Told Class 'Many' Women Manipulate Maternity Leave: Student

The former law student's letter was published on Sunday by the National Women's Law Center and the National Employment Lawyers Association

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
    Judge Neil Gorsuch speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, after President Donald Trump announced Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court.

    A former law student of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee alleges that Neil Gorsuch told a class that "many" women manipulate their employers for maternity benefits and that law firms should ask female interviewees about their pregnancy plans in order to protect their companies, NBC News reported.

    Jennifer Sisk, a 2016 graduate of the University of Colorado Law School, wrote in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee published on Sunday that on April 19 of last year, Gorsuch presented his legal ethics class with a hypothetical of law students interviewing for jobs at firms.

    Sisk's letter was sent on Friday and was addressed to committee Chairman Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, and to Ranking Member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.

    In a letter provided to NBC News on Monday by a person helping with the Gorsuch nomination process, another former student wrote to the committee to refute Sisk's claims.

    Weekend Wildfire Burns in Boulder County, Colo.

    [NATL] Weekend Wildfire Burns in Boulder County, Colo.

    In Colorado, a small wildfire near Boulder has forced thousands of people out of their homes. More than 60 acres went up in flames early Sunday. Only a fraction of the fire was contained by the afternoon.

    (Published Monday, March 20, 2017)

    A former law student of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee alleges that Neil Gorsuch told a class that "many" women manipulate their employers for maternity benefits and that law firms should ask female interviewees about their pregnancy plans in order to protect their companies.
    Jennifer Sisk, a 2016 graduate of the University of Colorado Law School, wrote in a two-page letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee published on Sunday that on April 19 of last year, Gorsuch presented his legal ethics class with a hypothetical of law students interviewing for jobs at firms.

    Get More at NBC News
    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices