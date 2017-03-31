Flynn, Nunes Fallout Grows for Trump White House: Analysis | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x
Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

Donald Trump's First 100 Days in Office

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first 100 days

Flynn, Nunes Fallout Grows for Trump White House: Analysis

An intelligence analyst says "you're finally getting the intersection between the counterintelligence investigation and the cover up"

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    President Donald Trump said he believed Michael Flynn "was just doing his job" as a then-incoming national security advisor to the White House when he called a Russian minister. Trump maintained that Flynn was fired for misleading Vice President Mike Pence. 

    (Published Friday, Feb. 17, 2017)

    The fallout of alleged Russian election interference, already a major distraction for the President Donald Trump, grew more ominous for the White House Thursday, according to an NBC News analysis.

    The story that House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes got secret intelligence information from a "whistleblower," partially backing Trump's claim that his predecessor wiretapped him, unraveled as two reports indicated Nunes received his information from White House officials.

    Then, a lawyer for Trump's fired national security adviser, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, announced he is seeking criminal immunity from Congress in exchange for testimony — Flynn "has a story to tell," the lawyer said.

    "You're finally getting the intersection between the counterintelligence investigation and the cover up," said MSNBC contributor Naveed Jamali, a reserve Navy intelligence officer who went undercover for the FBI to help catch a Russian spy.

    Spicer: WH 'Trusted' Flynn on Vetting Transparency

    [NATL] Spicer: WH 'Trusted' Flynn on Vetting Transparency, Cites 'Impeccable Credentials'

     White House press secretary Sean Spicer dismissed questions on the White House's role in vetting potential cabinet members after it was revealed that Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, Trump's pick for National Security Advisor, needed to register with the government as a foreign agent.

    (Published Friday, March 10, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Published 20 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices