Flynn Never Told DIA That Russians Paid Him, Officials Say

When the Defense Intelligence Agency renewed former director Mike Flynn’s security clearance in April 2016, he didn’t inform the agency that he’d been paid nearly $34,000 by a Russian state media outlet, NBC News reported.

Flynn disclosed a December 2015 trip to Moscow to the DIA, but never disclosed payment he received from RT, two U.S. officials told NBC News.

The U.S. Constitution prohibits retired generals from accepting foreign payments without permission, and now the Defense Department inspector general is investigating whether Flynn broke the rules.

When Flynn became national security adviser, he was required to obtain a new White House security clearance under the auspices of the CIA, but the clearance wasn’t granted before he was pushed out of the job.