Five Facts to Know About FBI Director James Comey

FBI Director James Comey spoke during the first public hearing of a congressional inquiry into ties between Russia and the U.S. election, including possible ties to the Trump campaign.

“The FBI as part of our counterintelligence mission is investigating the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election,” Comey said on March 20. “That includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government and whether there was any coordination between the campaign and Russia’s efforts.”

(Published Monday, March 20, 2017)