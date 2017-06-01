Fact Checking Trump's Paris Agreement Speech

President Donald Trump announced his intention for the United States to leave the Paris climate agreement on Thursday in a lengthy and rambling speech that veered into inaccurate territory several times, NBC News reported.
In his speech, Trump painted a picture of a global cabal dictating America's actions and economy.
"We can't build the [coal] plants, but [China] can, according to this agreement," Trump said.
But the Paris accord doesn't bar America, or any of the countries that are a part of it, from doing anything.
