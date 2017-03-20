FBI Director James Comey takes a break after three hours of testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, March 20, 2017.

In sworn testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, FBI Director James Comey said there was no evidence to support President Donald Trump's claims that Barack Obama wiretapped him and Trump Tower, as the current president alleged in a series of tweets earlier this month. Comey also confirmed that his agency was investigating the 2016 Trump campaign's links with Russia's effort to intervene in the presidential election.

His confirmation of that investigation was "historic," as NBC's Ari Melber declared on MSNBC, even as the director declined to discuss details. NBC News called the testimony a "political gut-punch" that threatened to overshadow what could have been a political win for Trump: Monday's mostly smooth confirmation process for his Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

Monday's back-to-back revelations from Comey could complicate matters for Trump's team and agenda in at least three key ways.