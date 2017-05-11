Experts: Trump’s Alleged Conversations With Comey Improper

Legal experts say President Donald Trump’s statement that he had conversations with former FBI Director James Comey regarding the bureau’s Russia investigation could be improper, NBC News reported.
Former federal prosecutors and government ethics experts said the pair should never discuss pending investigations — at least in the manner Trump described during an interview Thursday with NBC News’ Lester Holt. Experts say the alleged conversations raise concerns about potential intimidation and conflicts of interest.
Trump told NBC News he spoke with Comey on three occasions, during which the former director told him he was not under investigation as part of the agency’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
