Trump Calls Berlin Violence 'Attack on Humanity'

President-elect Donald Trump is calling the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market “an attack on humanity.” Trump spoke briefly to reporters outside his Mar-a-lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida today, remarking briefly on the recent violence Germany and Turkey. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

President-elect Donald Trump said the truck ramming attack at a Christmas market in Berlin is an "attack on humanity and it's got to be stopped."

Trump made the comments in brief remarks to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida following a top-secret security briefing. He said the violence in Germany validates his assessment of Islamic-inspired threats.

"Hey, you've known my plans all along and it's, they've proven to be right, 100 percent. What's happening is disgraceful," he said.

Trump condemned the Berlin attack in a statement on Monday.

Woman Goes on Racist Tirade, City's Mayor Apologizes

Community leaders in Louisville, Kentucky, are condemning a racist rant by a shopper at a department store. The expletive-laced tirade was captured by another shopper inside a JC Penney's at Jefferson Mall on Dec. 21. The video shows a white woman berating two Hispanic women at a register, alleging that one of them cut the line, and telling one of them to "go back to wherever you come from" among other insults. Louisville mayor Greg Fischer released a statement today, apologizing to the women and saying he was "sad and disappointed to see conduct like this." JC Penney's corporate office has also released a statement condemning the rant. (Published 6 hours ago)

"ISIS and other Islamist terrorists continually slaughter Christians in their communities and places of worship as part of their global jihad," he said then.

Asked on Wednesday about his statement that ISIS is targeting Christians, Trump said: "Who said that, when did, when was that said?"

When a reporter said it was part of his statement, Trump responded: "It's an attack on humanity. That's what it is, it's an attack on humanity and it's got to be stopped."

With Trump during Wednesday's remarks were his pick for national security adviser, retired Gen. Michael Flynn, and his incoming White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

Trump also said he talked to President Barack Obama two days ago, but not since then.