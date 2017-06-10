In this file photo, Donald Trump plays a round of golf after the opening of The Trump International Golf Links Course in Balmedie on July 10, 2012, in Balmedie, Scotland. His frequent trips to the golf course as president have become a point of controversy.

A Democratic group will take trolling to new heights this weekend.

The Bridge Project, affiliated with the Democratic super PAC American Bridge, will have a plane fly an aerial banner along the beaches of the New Jersey Shore on Saturday to call attention to the cost of President Donald Trump’s trip to his nearby golf resort, NBC News reported.

The banner, which reads, "TRUMP IS ON VACATION WITH YOUR $$,” will be flown nearly the entire length of the Jersey Shore, from Beach Haven to Sea Bright. The banner directs bathers to website TrumpEconomy.com, which tracks Trump’s vacations and contrasts them with negative statistics about the economy.

Trump’s frequent golf outings and the cost to taxpayers associated with them have become a point of controversy.

