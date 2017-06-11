DC, Maryland Officials Promise 'Major Lawsuit' Against Trump

The attorneys general of Maryland and Washington, D.C., announced Sunday night that they plan to file a "major lawsuit" against President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said they will make a formal statement Monday afternoon.
While the attorneys did not disclose the focus of the suit, the Washington Post reported that the suit would allege Trump violated constitutional anti-corruption restrictions by accepting payments from foreign governments as president.
The lawsuit would be the first related to Trump's business interests brought by government entities.
