DC, Maryland Officials Promise 'Major Lawsuit' Against Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

    The attorneys general of Maryland and Washington, D.C., announced Sunday night that they plan to file a "major lawsuit" against President Donald Trump, NBC News reported.

    Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine said they will make a formal statement Monday afternoon.

    While the attorneys did not disclose the focus of the suit, the Washington Post reported that the suit would allege Trump violated constitutional anti-corruption restrictions by accepting payments from foreign governments as president.

    The lawsuit would be the first related to Trump's business interests brought by government entities.

