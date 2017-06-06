Consider Trump's Tweets 'Official Statements,' Spicer Says | NBC Chicago
Consider Trump's Tweets 'Official Statements,' Spicer Says

    White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders on Monday defended President Donald Trump’s tweets that criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s response to the Saturday night terror attack.

    (Published Monday, June 5, 2017)

    It's official — the president's tweets, that is.

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that Trump's tweets should be taken as official statements, NBC News reported. This contradicts other White House officials who have recently dialed back on this importance of the tweets.

    "The president is president of the United States," Spicer said. "So they are considered official statements by the president of the United States."

    Trump's Twitter usage has been a cornerstone of his presidency, offering a window into his thinking, sometimes at the expense of his administration's messaging. Despite bipartisan complaints about his continued 140-character habit, Trump has persisted in making his views known on social media.

    'Late Night': Closer Look at Trump's Twitter Fights

    [NATL] 'Late Night': Closer Look at Trump's Twitter Fights

    Seth Meyers discusses the latest developments in the Trump administration, including President Donald Trump leaving the Paris Accord and sounding off on Twitter about the London attack.

    (Published Tuesday, June 6, 2017)
