FILE PHOTO - In this Dec. 16, 2016 file photo, attorney Michael Cohen arrives in Trump Tower in New York. A House intelligence committee staffer says the panel recently issued a subpoena to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia's election meddling.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, confirmed to NBC News that he has received requests for information from the Senate and House intelligence committees as part of their probes into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

A congressional aide told NBC News similar requests letters seeking to learn information about communications with Russia were sent to former Trump aides Carter Page, Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Mike Flynn and others.

Cohen is a long-time lawyer for both Trump and his business organization. He has served as executive vice president of the Trump Organization and special counsel to Trump.