Expenses, Alzheimer's, ISIS: What the New Budget Deal Covers

Both the House and Senate approved a short-term spending bill that keeps government open for at least another week. (April 28)

The $1 trillion-plus deal that Republicans and Democrats worked out to keep the government funded through September 30 averts a government shutdown and also contains a variety of smaller, but still noteworthy, appropriations, NBC News reported.

Among the pieces of the big bill, which must be passed by Saturday, is expenses to cover President Donald Trump's security in New York City and and his southern Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, to the tune of $68 million.

Trump Looks to Cut Corporate Tax Rates With New Plan

The Trump Administration, along with House Republican lawmakers, is looking slash corporate tax rates in a new outline coming out three days before Donald Trump's 100th day in office. Trump has also given up on his $1 billion request from Congress to fund a wall between Mexico and the United States. (Published Wednesday, April 26, 2017)

Some of the added military funding allocated in the new budget, $2.5 billion of $15 billion, is only released if Trump details his plan for how to defeat ISIS to Congress.

And while the White House requested cuts to the National Institutes of Health, Republicans and Democrats alike wanted more federal funding for research, adding $2 billion to its coffers, some of which is directed towards research on Alzheimer's.