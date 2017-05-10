Former FBI Director James Comey briefed Congress days before he was fired that he had requested more staff and money for the Russia investigation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, a senior Congressional official with direct knowledge told NBC News.
It sharpens questions about whether Comey's termination as FBI director on Tuesday was intended to quash the investigation into possible links between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia, NBC News reported.
Comey's request was first reported by the New York Times. A Justice Department spokeswoman told the newspaper that "the idea that he asked for more funding” for the Russia investigation was "totally false" and did not elaborate.
White House officials have disputed that President Donald Trump's firing of Comey had anything to do with the Russia investigation, insisting that Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation was the reason he was fired.