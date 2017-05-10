President Trump has fired FBI director James Comey. In a letter, Trump said that Comey is "not able to effectively lead the bureau." The Attorney General and his Deputy recommended the move, saying that Comey "was mistaken" going public about the Clinton email investigation.

Democrats - many of whom said they'd also lost faith in Comey - are outraged now that he was fired while investigating Russian ties to President Trump. "It's pretty clear what's going on here: Donald Trump doesn't want anyone coming any place close to an active investigation," said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe is taking over for now.

