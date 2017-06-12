Cabinet Members Take Turns Praising Trump at Unusual Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House June 12, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump opened his Cabinet meeting Monday the way many might expect him to: listing the administration's accomplishments and criticizing Democratic "obstructionists" for hindering his agenda.

But CNBC reports that the meeting took an unexpected turn when Trump asked Cabinet members to name their positions and give their thoughts on the administration one-by-one.

"Start with Mike," Trump said, referring to Vice President Mike Pence. The vice president's introduction began a succession of praise and gratitude for the president, which included comments from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer and his aides mocked the meeting's unusual format in a parody video posted on the senator's Twitter account captioned "GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!!"

