British PM: Trump Was 'Being a Gentleman' by Holding My Hand

"We were about to walk down a ramp, and he said [the step down the ramp] might be a bit awkward," Theresa May told Vogue

    British Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk along The Colonnade of the West Wing at The White House on January 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May said that President Donald Trump was "being a gentleman" when he was photographed holding her hand during May's January visit to the White House, NBC News reported.

    "We were about to walk down a ramp, and he said [the step down the ramp] might be a bit awkward," May told Vogue.

    The hand-holding was panned as awkward by the British press.

    A former U.K. cabinet minister described optics suggesting May was being led along by the U.S. president as "disastrous."

