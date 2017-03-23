‘Bizarre’ Behavior by House Intel Committee Leaders: McCain | NBC Chicago
McCain on Wednesday called for a congressional select committee or independent commission to take charge

    After a high-stakes back and forth between the top Democrat and Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Sen. John McCain says partisan bickering has cost Congress its credibility to investigate alleged Russian interference in last year's election, NBC News reported.

    "I have not seen anything like it," McCain said Thursday on the "Today" show about the infighting. "It is very disturbing."

    McCain, R-Ariz., said it's up to House leadership to decide whether to change how the investigation is being conducted, and on Wednesday called for a congressional select committee or independent commission to take charge. Republican leaders on Capitol Hill have so far resisted such a move.

