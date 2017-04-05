Bannon Removed From National Security Council

White House senior adviser Steve Bannon was removed from the National Security Council Wednesday, NBC News reported.

A White House official told NBC News that Bannon was originally placed on the council as a "check against Michael Flynn," Trump's former National Security Adviser.

Flynn resigned in February after it was revealed he met with a Russian official prior to Trump's inauguration.

The White House official said Bannon was no longer needed in his role on the council after Flynn resigned. An aide said Bannon had only attended one National Security Council meeting since he began his role.

Obama Adviser Susan Rice Denies Spying on Trump Associates

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice denied political intent when she requested to see the names of Trump advisers caught up in foreign surveillance. "I leaked nothing to nobody," she said in an interview with NBC's Andrea Mitchell. (Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017)

Please refresh for updates on this breaking story.