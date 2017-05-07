Appeals Court Taking up Revised Trump Travel Ban

A revised travel ban penned by President Donald Trump was held by a Hawaii judge the same day it was supposed to go into effect on Wednesday as Trump laid out a new budget plan, setting money aside for a border wall along Mexico and the United States as well as increasing the military's budget. Critics are worried that social safety net programs could see their budget slashed.

A federal appeals court on Monday is considering lifting a stay blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban, NBC News reported.

The 15-member 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, will consider the appeal and bypass the normal first step of a hearing before a three-judge panel.

A federal judge in Maryland had blocked Trump's executive order on March 16. Opponents of the ban had said Trump made it clear, through statements during the campaign, that the executive order is based on religion.

However, the Trump administration argues the president's past statements are irrelevant and that all that matters is what the president has said and did since taking office.