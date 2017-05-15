This Jan. 28, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump, with Vice President Mike Pence and aides, speaking on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House.

Rattled by President Donald Trump's increasing frustration with the staff guidance he's getting and by the administration's unforced errors, White House officials are desperately hoping the president's first foreign trip beginning on Friday offers a chance to reboot what's become a damaging narrative, NBC News reported.

Preparations for the trip come as Trump's inner circle appears to be shrinking, fueling paranoia inside the West Wing among a fatigued staff battered by a drumbeat of reports suggesting some senior staffers are on the chopping block.

Trump Calls to 'End the Reckless Words of Incitement'

President Donald Trump spoke out against "obstruction" against law enforcement in an address to the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on Capitol Hill on Monday. He called for national support of police forces and speaking out against anti-police sentiments. (Published 2 hours ago)

While some kind of shake-up appears nearly inevitable at this point, insiders caution it doesn't seem imminent — at least, not right now. The sources quoted in NBC News' article asked for anonymity to be able to discuss internal administration conversations.

And while the usual cadre of aides — like Jared Kushner, Gary Cohn, and Steve Bannon — are expected to be at Trump's side for all or part of the upcoming eight-day, four-country trip, not all the president's advisers hold the sway they once did.