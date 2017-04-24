Committees in both the House and Senate are looking into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election, but nearly three-quarters of Americans would prefer an independent, non-partisan commission, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

A majority of Americans, 54 percent, do believe that that Congress should investigate whether there was contact between the Russian government and the Trump campaign.

But 61 percent say they have little to no confidence in Congress conducting a fair or impartial investigation.

The poll of 900 adults has an overall margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.